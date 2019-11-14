TALLADEGA -- The Armstrong-Osborne Library in Talladega will be hosting a visit from novelist Cassandra King on Thursday, Nov. 21, starting at 5 p.m.
Tickets to the event are limited and $25 each, according to a news release. The cost of the ticket includes a reception and an autographed copy of King’s memoir.
King is a native of Pinkard, Alabama, near Dothan, and the author of several best sellers, including “Moonrise,” “Making Waves” and “The Same Sweet Girl’s Guide to Life.”
She is also the widow of novelist Pat Conroy, author of “The Water Is Wide,” “The Great Santini,” “Lords of Discipline,” “The Prince of Tides” and “Beach Music.”
King’s recent memoir focuses on her and Conroy’s life together. They were married from 1998 until Conroy’s death in 2016.
For more information, please contact the library at 256-362-4211.