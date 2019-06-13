TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A North Carolina man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to arson in the first degree Monday.
Donald Christopher Crawford, 28, will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff on July 16.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Crawford pleaded guilty to setting fire to Knollwood Presbyterian Church in Sylacauga on Dec. 18. At the time, there were at least 15 people inside the church, many of them children.
The fire damaged the basement of the church but did not result in any injuries. Sylacauga police and firefighters were able to successfully evacuate the building, and the Fire Department put out the blaze, according to accounts published at the time.
At the time of his arrest, Crawford said he was traveling to Florida and was initially listed as being homeless. It is still not entirely clear why he set the fire in the church.
Arson in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Also in court this week, Woodruff:
Accepted guilty pleas from Dakota Allen Pinkard, 32, to two counts of theft of property in the first degree and sentenced him to 117 months in prison;
Accepted a guilty plea from Roger Stephen Jones, 32, to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 30 months in prison, concurrent, on each count;
Issued a warrant for Samantha Ogle Hill, 43, who failed to appear on a charge of escape in the third degree;
Accepted guilty pleas from Josephine F. Gossage, 29, to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced her to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation, concurrently. Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed;
Accepted a guilty plea from Frederick Leon Griffin, 46, to possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 58 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation;
Sentenced Kenneth Ray Griffin, 45, to 15 years in prison, split, two years behind bars and two years probation for violating the sex offender registration and notification act. Griffin had previously pleaded guilty;
Revoked the bond of Tamika Nichole Glenn, 30, who is charged with escape in the third degree;
Sentenced Dorothy Faye Rainey 47, to 48 months, split, 13 months in prison and two years probation for distribution of a controlled substance;
Accepted a guilty plea from Carlos R. Owens, 28, to theft of property in the first degree; Owens will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Amanda Ruth Hilburn, 40, to distribution of a controlled substance; she will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Dana White Parker, 47, to criminal mischief in the second degree, a misdemeanor. Parker was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief in the first degree but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. She will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted guilty pleas from John Mark Camp, 49, to theft of property in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree, and will be sentenced July 16;
Accepted a guilty plea from Roger Lewis Stone, 43, to robbery in the third degree; an additional count of robbery in the first degree was dismissed; Stone, who robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in March 2018, will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted guilty pleas from Ralph Dewayne Smith, 35, to distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree, a felony; Giddens said a second distribution count will likely be dismissed after sentencing. Smith will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Niclas Keith McCoy, 34, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; he will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from J. Houston Huie, 27, to burglary in the second degree; he will be sentenced Dec. 12;
Accepted a guilty plea from Cameron Deshaun Silmon, 23, to theft of property in the third degree. He will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from George Fitzgerald Rivers, 29, to possession of burglar’s tools, and will sentence him July 16;
Accepted a guilty plea from Joel Trevor Carlisle, 38, to possession of a controlled substance, and will sentence him Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Ronald Hawkins, 30, to distribution of a controlled substance, and will sentence him Aug. 8;
Accepted a guilty plea from Andrew Maxwell McSherdon, 30, to possession of a controlled substance; a count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. McSherdon will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted guilty pleas from Evan Carmichael, 30, to possession of marijuana in the first degree and being a certain person forbidden to own a firearm, and will sentence him July 16;
Accepted a guilty plea from Jonathan Alan Rowe, 34, to theft of property in the first degree, and will sentence him Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from James Steven Capeheart, 40, to possession of burglar’s tools, and will sentence him July 16;
Accepted a guilty plea from Tawnya Johnston Ellison, 49, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; a second drug possession count was dismissed. Ellison will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Jeffrey Shane Stringfellow, 32, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. A second drug possession charge was dismissed. Stringfellow will be sentenced Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Michael Lynn Waites, 42, to possession of a controlled substance, and will sentence him Aug. 6;
Issued a warrant for Lavashion Stockdale, who failed to appear;
Accepted a guilty plea from Robert Scott Ogle, 43, to criminal mischief in the first degree, and will sentence him Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Joseph Secoy Burns, 39, to two counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, and will sentence him July 16;
Accepted a guilty plea from Beverly Anne Campion, 50, to theft of property in the second degree, and will sentence her Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Alicia Renee Shutes, 31, to burglary in the third degree, and will sentence her Aug. 6;
Accepted a guilty plea from Brentavious Marizette, 35, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and will sentence him July 16; and
Accepted a guilty plea from Billie Charles Turner, 30, to distribution of a controlled substance, and will sentence him July 16.