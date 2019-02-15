ASHVILLE – St. Clair County officials said plans to develop an emergency access road across a portion of railway near the Trails End crossing have come to a halt because Norfolk Southern officials are undecided about whether to provide a designated right-of-way to the county.
“We have moved with great momentum – up until recently,” said county attorney James Hill III. “They have recently advised us (in the past 30 days) that they may now reconsider even giving us that right-of-way.
“If they fail to give us that right-of-way, that part of this project is jeopardized tremendously.”
For several years, there has been a problem with trains blocking the only entry/exit into the Trails End and Dragline Road communities in Brompton. Sometimes trains block these crossings for hours at a time. There has been at least one fatality at Trails End involving a collision between a train and vehicle.
Hill said the St. Clair County Commission has been dealing with this situation for years, and several in the community have voiced their concerns to the commission in the past.
Hill said Dragline Road is in the city of Moody, while Trails End is in the unincorporated area of St. Clair County.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Hill said the commission has sought a grant for the Trails End crossing in the amount of $350,000 that would go towards completing an emergency access road.
“This would bypass the crossing in times that the train was stopped where there is a double track situation,” Hill said. “This access road would be especially helpful in times of emergencies, whether it be with ambulance, fire trucks or police.”
Hill said he has talked to people in the community, conducted surveys, updated the grant writer and spoken with people at ACME Brick, because a large portion of this access road will cross onto ACME’s property.
“The people with Norfolk Southern have told us repeatedly that we could utilize the railroad’s right-of-way to construct this emergency access road in order to get emergency vehicles in and out of the subdivision that has more than 100 homes there,” Hill said.
He said St. Clair County officials have not been receiving money from the railroad, and at one time, railroad officials indicated they would contribute money to help, but they have since reneged.
“I have reached out to the railroad about that particular decision and informed them to consider the safety of our citizens,” Hill said. “We are currently waiting on their decision, and it has put this project on hold at this time. We are doing everything in our power to get that right-of-way. We need the railroad to continue to cooperate with us as has been indicated.”
Hill noted the Dragline Road situation is not as complex.
“There is a subdivision being constructed,” Hill said. “We are working with the developer, and there is going to be an alternative access road built in that community.”
Commissioner Ricky Parker said if the railroad continues to drag its feet, the county is going to lose this grant.
“Once we lose that grant, we will not be able to do anything out there,” Parker said.
Commissioner Jimmy Roberts wanted to know what the railroad’s problem was. Hill said he had no idea.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said this is definitely a big challenge.
“Without that right-of-way from the railroad, we are very limited in what we can do,” Manning said. “There’s not a good answer.”
Commissioner Tommy Bowers said it seems like the railroad is steadily backing up.
“Early on, when the pressure was on, they agreed to pay a large amount of money to help fix the problem, and then they backed off,” Bowers said. “Now, they have agreed on the right-of-way, and now, they are backing off on it.”
Parker said he has called the train master on various occasions to let him know a train has blocked a crossing for more than 20 minutes, and the track needs to be opened up to get emergency vehicles across to the other side.
“They will tell you they will move that train when they get ready,” Parker said.
Repeated efforts to reach Norfolk Southern officials for comments were unsuccessful.
