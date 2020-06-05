Nonviolent protesters march through Sylacauga; speakers call for cooperation, understanding (with photo gallery)

SYLACAUGA -- Hundreds of Sylacauga residents marched from City Hall to Noble Park on Friday evening to peacefully protest racial injustice in America.
"This is to let everyone know that, no matter what color you are, if you have a good heart, you can be a part of bringing about change," said Kendra Bradford of Peacefully Chanting, a Talladega County-based group that organized the event.
The march took participants from the front lawn at City Hall to West 4th Street and along North Norton Avenue to 9th Street, where they crossed Broadway Avenue and arrived at Noble Park.
A rally there featured about 10 speakers. The entire event lasted slightly more than an hour.
The protest was held with the cooperation of Sylacauga city officials. Peacefully Chanting obtained a permit to hold the event, and police vehicles led and followed marchers along the city streets.
Marchers were of all ages, from senior citizens to infants in strollers, and many wore masks in respect of public health recommendations.
Marchers chanted "we want justice," "no justice, no peace,” “I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd.”
The Sylacauga protest was one of many across Alabama and the country since the death of Floyd, an African-American man who died May 25 at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. The officer has been fired and now faces second-degree murder charges. Three other officers who were present at the incident resulting in Floyd’s death have also been fired and charged.
Some local protesters carried signs and wore shirts bearing such slogans as "Christ and Racism Don't Mix," “We Want Change,” “Team Human,” “Respect Existence or Expect Resistance,” “Enough is Enough” and “Peaceful Protest + Voting = Change.”
Among the speakers at the rally was Sylacauga City Councilwoman Tiffany Nix, who told those assembled she has been observing news reports and current events “through the eyes of my children, and I see that we are not one nation under God.
“But for the first time in my life, I see so many people from all walks of life come together to fight racism. It’s a shame someone had to lose his life to get us all here, but what’s important now is that we are all here.”
Sylacauga resident Skylar Patterson said to protesters the issue “is not black versus white or police versus citizens. It’s everybody against racism. It’s everybody against inequality. The knee of America has been on our necks for far too long, and 60 years after the passing of the Civil Rights Act, we’re still saying, ‘I can’t breathe.’”
Decorey Hale, also of Sylacauga, challenged protesters to “talk to the police. I’m not saying go to Blue Bell, have a bowl of ice cream and sing ‘Ebony and Ivory.’ But they need to know who we are, and we need to know who they are.
“I challenge Sylacauga police officers, when you go into our neighborhoods, don’t just be trying to find somebody or be looking to give a ticket to somebody. When you see people, talk to them. Let them know your name and your badge number. We need to be comfortable with one another.”
Other speakers during the rally included Christyna Thompson, Army veteran Paul Johnson and Peacefully Chanting Administrators Bradford, Destiny Bearden and Kionn Barclay.