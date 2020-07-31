None with local convictions granted parole this week; 10 more have hearing next week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard 93 cases during the past week and granted parole in 29 of them. None of the half-dozen cases on this week’s docket involving convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties were among them, however.
Those cases included Joseph Ryan Castleberry (fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, breaking into and entering a vehicle and four counts of distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County), Kenneth Euguene Harris (theft of property in the second degree in Talladega and Walker counties, and escape in the second degree from Barbour County as well as a life sentence for murder in Calhoun County from 1993), Glen Keith McCulloch (possession of a controlled substance and burglary in the third degree from Talladega County in 2019), Antonio Dewayne Mack (promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County in 2016 while behind bars for assault in the second degree, theft of property in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, theft of property in the second degree, arson in the first degree and unidentified class B felonies from Montgomery County), Rusty Donovan Truex (felony drug paraphernalia and two counts of burglary in the second degree in Talladega County, and violation of the sex offender notification and registration act in Talladega and Calhoun counties; he is on the registry for a conviction for rape in the second degree of a 15-year-old girl in Coosa County in 2002) and Floyd Barry Truitt (two counts of felony possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of a controlled substance from St. Clair County from 2019).
Next week, according to a separate release, the board is scheduled to hear another 118 requests, including 10 more cases connected to Talladega or St. Clair. This includes a hearing for Sophia Fowler, who is serving 30 years for murder and armed robbery in Talladega County from 1997.
The other cases of local interest are Kyera Michelle Garrett (serving five years for obstruction of justice in Talladega County from 2018), Zachary Lee Keel (five years for escape in the third degree and distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County), Shaquille O’Neal Lawrence (45 months for burglary in the second degree and burglary in the third degree earlier this year in Talladega County), Jacqueline Kay Turner (64 months for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of debit or credit card in Talladega), Samuel Grady Vinson (16 years for two counts of violating the sex offender notification and registration act, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and three previous parole violations in St. Clair and Covington counties); James Richard Street (five years for distribution of a controlled substance from Talladega County earlier this year); Landon Hugh Vincent (four years for distribution of a controlled substance from Talladega County this year); Donald Ray Best (possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance in Talladega in 2012, paroled, possession of a controlled substance and parole violation earlier this year) and Justin McCoy Booth (10 years for burglary in the third degree from St. Clair County, escape in the third degree from Cullman County and theft of property in the first degree from Pickens County, all from 2019).