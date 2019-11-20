TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a gunfight at Northgate Place Apartments that ended up damaging a building but not injuring any people.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim, a 23-year-old man, was sitting with his girlfriend on the sidewalk outside the apartments Tuesday night when he said he noticed a black male wearing a white or tan jacket, dark colored jeans and a mask.
McCoy said the masked man came up behind the victim and pulled out a gun. The victim also produced a gun, and the two men fired at each other, McCoy said investigators had been told. Neither the victim nor the girlfriend knew the identity of their would-be assailant.
Although neither man was hit in the exchange of gunfire, the front door of an apartment, an outside stairwell, a gutter and a brick wall were all hit, McCoy said.
The apartment whose front door and exterior wall were hit was occupied at the time, although the occupant does not appear to have been involved in the original shooting incident in any way.
McCoy added it was not immediately clear whose bullets had hit the apartment.
This was the second incident in the city of Talladega involving a shooting into an occupied dwelling in roughly 24 hours. Late Monday or early Tuesday, an apartment at Talladega Downs was shot into, and unoccupied vehicles parked outside were struck and damaged as well.
The two apartment complexes are about a mile apart.
Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Spring Valley Road, just outside of Sylacauga, Saturday night that also did not result in injuries to any people.
There is no obvious indication that any of the three recent incidents are related to one another. As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects in any of the three cases have been identified by investigators.
Anyone with information on either the Talladega Downs or Northgate Place incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Anyone with information on the Spring Valley incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.