"Why would I think I can do this? I must be insane."
That is what Maryshay Ray opened up her speech with last month at the Phi Theta Kappa Regional Convention in Birmingham. Most would think she was referring to getting up in front of a crowd and giving a speech, but that wasn't the case.
Ray is a non-traditional student at Central Alabama Community College. She is married with three children -- a daughter who is 16 and twin boys who are 10 -- and what she was referring to is what she says most non-traditional students say to themselves when debating whether they can go to college.
"It is easy to say, ‘I can't,’ or think you can't do something," Ray said.
"I'm an example of someone who had everything planned out the way I wanted, or at least I thought I did. Well, my life hasn't turned out the way I envisioned it to, but I learned, through life lessons, that you can still control your own destiny no matter if your life goes as planned or not."
Ray began her career in the U.S. Army, and according to her, would still be in the military if she hadn't suffered a few injuries that forced her to retire early.
"I absolutely loved the military and I planned to have a long career," Ray said. "I broke my back and my hip in a training exercise overseas that forced me to retire a lot sooner than I wanted."
After suffering those injuries, Ray decided going to college would be the next path she would take, but it wasn't that easy.
Being the mother of three and married, there was a lot of thought on whether this was the right path. In addition, Ray would be the first in her family to ever attend college.
"I knew I had to do something and I had thought about college, but was this the right decision?" Ray stated.
"As a wife and mother, I asked myself, could I actually do this? After discussing this with my husband, Chris, who is the rock of our family, I decided to enroll at CACC. Even though I can't be in active duty, I still want to work with the military as a career, and going to college will give me that opportunity."
After watching her mother in her early years, Ray's daughter Mikaylah, who is now 16, also had dreams of a military career.
She began training and preparing to follow in her mother's footsteps, but one day she unexpectedly had to be rushed to the hospital after passing out.
Numerous tests were run, and it was discovered she had Type 1 diabetes, which is a terminal illness. Makayla's hopes of being in the Army were crushed when she heard the news.
"My heart broke for her," Ray said. "I know how bad she wanted to enlist, and just like any parent, when your child is hurting, you want to find a way to make it go away. Just like me, Mikaylah had to figure out what would be the next path in life for her.”
Fueled by their love for the military, Ray and her daughter have stayed involved in the lives of other military veterans. They recently started training service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and enjoy spending that time together. Ray hopes this will continue to motivate her daughter to find a career that might parallel the career she would've had in the military.
No matter the hurdles she and her family have faced, Ray has been determined not to be just an average college student.
"CACC has provided me with the opportunity to still achieve my goals and dreams," she said “My children are my inspiration, and I want them to see that no matter what hurdles are in front of you, you can still achieve what you set your mind to.
“That is my message to all non-traditional students. Resiliency is the key. There is nothing too big or too small in life you can't find a solution to. Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something.
“Only you can determine how far you want to go in life. It's OK to have fear, but it’s not OK to allow fear to keep you from doing something great."
As a student who has excelled in the classroom, Ray was invited to join Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges. Through that organization, she competed and won the award for best persuasive speech in the region and will travel to Orlando, Florida, to the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center this week to compete against 29 others from around the country.
Her topic will be the same: “How to persuade a non-traditional student to join PTK.” Ray said this was an easy speech to write but very emotional to deliver. She will compete Thursday and Friday, April 4-5.
After CACC, Ray plans to transfer to Auburn University to pursue a degree in psychology.
"I want to end up back with the Department of Defense in some capacity where I can help my ‘brothers and sisters’ work their way back into society as a civilian coming out of the military,” she said. "As a veteran, it is difficult to talk to a civilian about veteran issues. I feel that I can help in this area."
-- Brett Pritchard is recruiter/coordinator of high school and public relations for Central Alabama Community College.