CHILDERSBURG – Award nominations are being sought by the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce, including nominations for the Childersburg Hall of Fame.
Former City Council member and Talladega County Commission member Jimmy Roberson was last year’s Hall honoree.
Other award nominations being accepted are Community/Nonprofit, Business, Industry, Citizen and Civic Employee of the Year.
Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Chamber office at 805 3rd St. SW in downtown Childersburg. Those making nominations should attach information they feel is relevant. The nomination form includes a place to suggest a new category of nominees.
The completed form can be returned to the Chamber or by email to greatercoosavalleychamber@gmail.com.
In order to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, the nominee should be a present or former resident of Childersburg and have contributed significantly to the residents of the city. The nominee can be living or deceased.
The nomination form requests the person nominating the individual must give reasons why the applicant should be considered for the Hall of Fame. Include on the form a brief biographical sketch of 100 words or less of the nominee.
There is a nomination fee of $10, which is used to help defray the costs of the nomination process.
Those inducted into the Hall of Fame previously include the first group of inductees in 1989 – Robert M. Cleckler Sr., John W. Cox, Jimmie Moody, Leona McCallum and A.H. Watwood.
Others chosen were:
1990 – George Limbaugh;
1991 – Booker T. Wilson;
1992 – Michael J. Blake;
1993 – Paula Jones;
1994 – Carolyn Reynolds;
1995 – Harold Davis;
1996 – Billy Wilson;
1997 – Robert S. Limbaugh;
1998 – Mayburn Teague;
1999 – Joyce Giddens;
2000 – Garland Justice;
2001 – Marguriette Fennell;
2002 – Beauna Lovingood;
2003 – Bill Kallenbach;
2004 – Dee Moody;
2005 – Bobbie Shannon;
2006 – Jane Allen;
2007 – B.J. Meeks;
2008 – Mrs. Willie J. Ham;
2009 – Wallace Shoemaker;
2010 – Beasley Martin Sr.;
2011 – Robert “Bubba” Cleckler;
2012 -- Morton W. Moody;
2013 – Marvin Rochelle;
2014 – Judy Rochelle;
2015 – Clarence E. Finn;
2016 – Bobbie Reynolds; and
2017 -- Jimmy Roberson
The awards banquet will be March 7.
For more information, call the Chamber at 256-378-5482 or email greatercoosavalleychamber@gmail.com.