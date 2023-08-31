 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Noble Park scene of Blessings' back-to-school party

Blessings slide

An inflatable waterslide was one of the treats at a back-to-school party at Noble Park in Sylacauga Saturday.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

The last of the 2023 back to school bashes is now in the books, after Major Blessings hosted their end of summer celebration in Noble Park in Sylacauga Saturday.

Major Blessings is a Sylacauga-based small business owned by Sherrell Mickey. This is the second year it has hosted a back-to-school party and more event are on tap throughout the year, including a winter clothes giveaway around Christmastime.