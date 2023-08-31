Noble Park scene of Blessings' back-to-school party

The last of the 2023 back to school bashes is now in the books, after Major Blessings hosted their end of summer celebration in Noble Park in Sylacauga Saturday.
Major Blessings is a Sylacauga-based small business owned by Sherrell Mickey. This is the second year it has hosted a back-to-school party and more event are on tap throughout the year, including a winter clothes giveaway around Christmastime.
Saturday’s continued brutal heat took a toll on attendance, but a good crowd still came out and still had a good time. The event was sponsored by a who’s who of Sylacauga businesses, including Community Funeral Home, ERA Real Estate, Coleman Cleaners, Rob The Barber, DA’s Barber Shop, Marble City Pharmacy, Home Depot, Sonic, Wendy’s, Stacey’s Jewelry, Badcock, Funderburg Body Shop, LAB Industries, A&B Biouncers, M&N Alloy, Ace Hardware, Meat Depot, Taco Bell, Hello Gorgeous Beauty Salon, Dollar General, DJ Weechie, Bob Wright, Allstate Insurance, Alta Pointe and Engle’s.
“And we had a lot of individual sponsors from the community as well,” she added.
This year’s events included wet and dry bounce houses, a DJ, karaoke, water balloons, corn hole, face painting, food and drawings for prizes.
Vendors included Victoria Bean scented items, Hope’s Sno Biz and Thelma Averette Paparazzi jewelry, as well as free food grilled on-site.