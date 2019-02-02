The 13th-ranked Talladega College women defeated Xavier (New Orleans) 73-63 on Saturday afternoon.
The win puts TC (22-3, 8-1) in a tie for first place with Xavier in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference standings.
TC head coach Kevin Herod said his team played inconsistently Saturday.
“It was one of our best games and worst games together at the same time,” Herod said. “We executed when we needed to, but for us, we are playing for something higher than that.
“If you want to be a championship team, you have to be consistent. The game was very inconsistent for us. There were times when we played some really good defense, and there were times where we didn’t play any defense at all.
“What I love about the ladies is that they are very competitive and they know how to adjust to the game. That’s what has made us successful all year -- they adjust well and they don’t get emotional.
“They learned how to finish, and that’s why they have the record that they do.”
TC led the entire game. The Lady Tornadoes enjoyed a 16-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter and took a 36-27 lead into intermission.
TC had 50-42 edge going into the final 10 minutes.
TC open the fourth quarter on a 10-4 run to increase its advantage to 60-46 with 6:24 left.
Xavier would cut the Lady Tornadoes’ lead to nine points but would get no closer.
TC held Xavier to 36 percent shooting from the field and forced 29 turnovers.
Herod credits Xavier head coach Bo Browder for helping him with defense.
“He is my mentor,” Herod said. “He really taught me something about defense when I first came into the league and I was an assistant. I just loved the way his teams pressured the ball. I have always taken that part along with the Talladega Tornado way.
“Defense is the No. 1 goal for us. I know we can score, but we practice more on defense than anything because that’s how we get it done.”
Jazmin Nelson led the way for TC with 16 points and four rebounds. Nelson went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Bri Moore and Kendra Williams scored 13 points apiece for the Lady Tornadoes. Moore and Williams also shot the ball well at the line as they went 8-for-11 and 6-for-7, respectively.
For the game, the Lady Tornadoes nailed 26 of 32 foul shots.
“If you shoot well from the line, it does put you in position to win games,” Herod said. “I think Jazmin Nelson, Kendra Williams and Bri Moore have been solid throughout the year.
“Jazmin is my senior, and she has almost tripled all of her numbers statistically from last year. She worked really hard over the summer, and now she is an intricate part of what we do.
“Even though she is scoring, most of her points are hustle points. Running the floor, hitting opening shots, playing good defense, that’s what she does.
“I am really proud of all of them. I know that they are not satisfied, and they know we are trying to do something bigger.”
TC will return to action on Monday against Tougaloo (Jackson, Mississippi) at Tornado Alley at 5 p.m.