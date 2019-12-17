No one injured in Sunday morning shooting in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence that also damaged an automobile but did not hit any people.
The incident took place at a mobile home on Alabama 77 North between 4:30 and 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, according to the incident and offense report.
The reporting party’s wife said she thought she heard shots during that time, but according to Capt. Patrick Thornton, the actual shooting was not discovered until the next morning.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the couple’s son told them there was a flat tire on the 2006 Acura parked in front of the trailer. The reporting party discovered a bullet hole in the windshield and that the air valve on a tire had been shot out. He later found two bullet holes in the side of the trailer and recovered a shell in his hat in the bathroom, Thompson said.
The victim recovered half a dozen .45 caliber shell casings and one projectile; officers at the scene recovered two more projectiles. Most of the shell casings were found in the roadway, about 10 feet away from the vehicle.
Thompson said the report is not clear on whether the son was in the trailer at the time of the shooting or how old he is.
There is a suspect in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508.