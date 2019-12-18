No one injured in shooting on Avenue H in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling reported on Avenue H at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
No one was injured.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the resident heard several shots hit her mobile home while she was in the kitchen. There was one other person in the residence with her at the time.
Investigators located half a dozen bullet holes through the outside of the trailer and managed to recover one spent round.
Although the victim heard the rounds, McCoy said no one had seen who might have been doing the shooting, if they were in a vehicle or on foot, or how they may have been connected to the victim.
He added there did not appear to be any relationship between this incident and a shooting at another mobile home, this one on Alabama 77, Dec. 15.
Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.