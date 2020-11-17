No one injured during shooting into moving vehicle on Avenue H on Saturday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle reported around 1 p.m. Saturday. Although there was a driver and two passengers inside the car at the time, no one was injured.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, a 16-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo on Avenue H headed toward Six Points when someone in a gray car driving in the opposite direction fired at her vehicle. The report does not make clear how many times the Aveo was hit or where, Faulkner said.
The passengers were both women, one of them 53 and the other 27.
There were no shell casings recovered at the scene.
Although the incident took place only a block away from the house where a Talladega man was the victim of a homicide last week, Faulkner said there was no obvious connection between the incidents.
Anyone with information should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.