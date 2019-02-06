SYLACAUGA -- Police Chief Kelley Johnson said officers in the Patrol Division responded to an unusual call Wednesday.
At 2:30 p.m., police, fire and Sylacauga Ambulance responded to 19 N. Broadway Ave. for a private property, motor vehicle accident, Johnson said.
“When officers arrived on the scene, it was obvious that this accident would be a little different than most,” the police chief said.
Officers found that a 2003 Honda Accord had managed to penetrate the exterior wall of the Dollar General and come to rest partially inside the store.
According to a press release from the Police Department, the car was being driven by a 58-year-old female. No injuries were reported at the time of the report, Johnson said.
According to the driver of the car, she backed up to leave the property, the police report said. When she started going forward, her foot slipped and wedged between the gas pedal and the brake pedal, causing her car to accelerate rapidly and crash into the building.
At the time of the crash there were several employees of Dollar General standing near where the vehicle made its entry.