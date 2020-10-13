No one hurt in shooting at Talladega convenience store early Monday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into the Tiger Mart Fuel convenience store on East Street early Monday, according to an incident and offense report.
Detective Jeremy Faulkner said Monday afternoon several shots were fired at the store just after 12:25 a.m. There were at least seven people inside the store at the time of the shooting, but none were hit, Faulkner said.
Although no people were hit, bullets did damage at least two gas pumps, a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to a customer, a glass store window, a gaming device of some sort, two computer monitors and a glass display case.
Investigators recovered at least 18 spent shell casings from the scene, Faulkner said.
All of the people inside the store reported hearing the shots and getting down to protect themselves. No one actually saw the shooter or shooters.
The shots appear to have come from Mosley Street, across East Street from the store, Faulkner said.
It was not clear Monday afternoon what the video surveillance tape might show of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-00011.