PELL CITY -- The Walgreens Pharmacy in Pell City was robbed Friday night by a suspect who authorities said has allegedly robbed several Walgreens in the Jefferson County area, including the one in Leeds.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said the suspect entered the Walgreens store, 1649 Martin St. N, at 8 p.m., robbing the cashier in the pharmacy department of an undisclosed amount of money and drugs.
He said the suspect, described as a black male, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and wearing glasses, “passed a note to the cashier and flashed a gun.”
Irwin said the suspect left with cash and narcotics.
He said authorities are uncertain what type of vehicle the suspect fled in.
Irwin said nobody was hurt in the robbery.