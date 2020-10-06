No jury trials in Talladega County until December, but several plead guilty

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Criminal jury trials in Talladega County were scheduled to resume this week, but all cases on the trial docket have been continued until Dec. 7, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Jury trials were suspended in Talladega and pretty much everywhere else in Alabama due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Jury trials in St. Clair County resumed last month.
Although there were no trials this month, Giddens said a handful of cases did resolve with guilty pleas, including:
Derrell Lynn Harris, 65, for possession of a controlled substance. Harris will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Dec. 21;
Jamie Renea Wright, 41, to possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; she will be sentenced by Hollingsworth on Nov. 9;
Michael Corey Bates, 31, to possession of a controlled substance; disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges will likely be dismissed; he will be sentenced by on Hollingsworth Dec. 21;
Candice Denice Kelley, 29, to possession of a controlled substance, to be sentenced by Hollingsworth on Dec. 21;
Michael Paul Dean, 41, to possession of a controlled substance, to be sentenced by Hollingsworth on Dec. 21;
Jason Brent Reeves, 48, to criminal mischief in the first degree, to be sentenced by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff on Nov. 9;
Ryan Alan Kirland, 27, to two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree, to be sentenced by Woodruff on Nov. 9;
Kenneth Ray Kelley Sr., 58, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; to be sentenced by Woodruff on Nov. 9;
Rujeana Wilson, 52, possession of a prescription medication without a prescription; Wilson was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. She will be sentenced by Woodruff.
Bobby Ray Glaze, 38, to possession of a controlled substance, to be sentenced by Woodruff on Nov. 9;
Ricky Nelson Nix, 55, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree; to be sentenced by Woodruff on Nov. 9;
Timothy Jason Roberts, 27, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; to be sentenced by Woodruff on Nov. 9;
Randy Lee Tillery, 31, to possession of a controlled substance, to be sentenced by Woodruff on Nov. 9; and
Christopher Adam Thompson, 25, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property in the third degree; to be sentenced on both cases by Woodruff on Nov. 18.