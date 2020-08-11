No GOP primary for special House District 33 election after Reynolds decertified

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- There will be no primary election in the race for Alabama House District 33, according to Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks.
Democratic candidate Terra Foster, of Sylacauga, never had a primary opponent, but Ben Robbins and Jimmy Reynolds Jr. were supposed to face off in a primary for the Republican nomination.
According to a letter from the state Secretary of State’s Office, however, the Alabama Republican Party has decertified Reynolds as of Monday morning, the day the ballots were expected to go to the printer.
According to Harold Sachs, chief of staff for the Alabama GOP, Reynolds qualified just before the close of business on the last day of qualifying, and because there was a short turnaround for the special election anyway, there was no time for a more thorough vetting.
Reynolds’ candidacy was challenged to the state party’s 21-member Candidate Committee, which includes the state chair. A Republican candidate can be challenged “if they have a felony conviction, if they live outside the district, had donated to a Democratic candidate in the past or something like that, or if the challenger doesn’t believe that they are Republican enough, whether that’s based in a response in a published article or something that published on Facebook or Instagram,” Sachs explained.
In Reynolds’ case, “there were issues with some Facebook posts that raised concerns.”
A hearing before the Candidate Committee was set for 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
The panel met again Sunday at 5 p.m. via Zoom, went into executive session, debated the evidence before and voted. The Secretary of State’s office was notified Monday morning.
“They just didn’t believe he was Republican enough,” Sachs said.
The vacancy in House District 33 occurred following the sudden passing of state Rep. Ron Johnson recently. Voters will choose between Foster and Robbins in the special election Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.