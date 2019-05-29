SYLACAUGA -- The suspect in Tuesday’s robbery of the Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union in Sylacauga remains in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a parole violation, but he had not been charged with the robbery as of Wednesday evening.
Damion LaShawn Nix, 29, was being held without bond, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. It was not clear Wednesday at what point additional charges might be added.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelly Johnson said the suspect entered the Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union on James Payton Boulevard around lunchtime Tuesday and fired warning shots in an attempt to rob it.
Johnson said in a public service announcement that no employees or credit union members were injured.
The suspect fled into the woods behind the credit union on foot and was apprehended by Sylacauga police shortly afterward. It does not appear that he got away with any money.
Other businesses were placed on lockdown during the brief pursuit, but Johnson said he did not believe anyone else was involved in the attempted robbery.
He added the FBI was also involved in the ongoing investigation, but it did not appear that any federal charges had been filed either.
-- Staff writer Denise Sinclair contributed to this report.