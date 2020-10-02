No. 33 Toyota in Saturday's truck race will be 1st NASCAR vehicle sponsored by social media group (with photos)

LINCOLN -- You could say history is made pretty much every time there is a race at Talladega Superspeedway, but the Chevy Silverado 250 this year was supposed to see a couple of firsts.
And there are mullets involved as well.
Keith McGee was scheduled to become both the first Alaskan and the first disabled veteran in a NASCAR race, but unfortunately, due to COVID-19, he was kept out of practice, which means no racing, either. He is planning his official bow next year.
But the vehicle he was planning to drive in the truck race Saturday will be on the track, with owner Josh Reaume behind the wheel. And that vehicle is the No. 33 The Mullet That Changed My Life Toyota, the first ever NASCAR vehicle to be sponsored by a social media group.
Thigh Huggers, a clothing company owned by fellow veteran and mullet aficionado Lance Liggett, is also a sponsor. There are also 18 other sponsors.
McGee had wanted to be a NASCAR driver for a while, but in 2020, “everything got different, people weren’t spending anymore.”
So he turned to the Mullet That Changed My Life, a Facebook page with more than 5,000 followers, for help. “We started talking about ways to engage, where we can come together and hit a goal. And that’s exactly what they did,” McGee said.
The group took donations, and fellow business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back fan Johnny Coletrain came up with the idea of a calendar featuring photos of 18 sumptuous mullets. The calendars were sold for $30 each.
“We couldn’t have done it without Johnny,” Liggett said.
Many of the people who worked on the project had the opportunity to meet one another for the first time in person at a restaurant in Lincoln on Friday night.
“And this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Liggett said.
Said McGee, “We were all kind of strangers to start. This is the first time we’ve all had a chance to actually meet each other.”
Added Liggett, “That’s what the mullet page really does. It brings people together, to help them and to uplift them.”
The group was able to raise enough money to get a wrap on the truck and get it into the race in a span of about two months.
McGee joined the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 11, 2001, and served for eight years, first in Oklahoma and later in Alaska, where he fell and earned his disability.
Liggett said he served in the Army, and Coletrain is an Air Force veteran, so they all shared a certain military mindset as well. “We all know how to pull together and see what we can do,” Liggett said.
Saturday’s truck race will be closed to fans due to the COVID pandemic, but all of the people involved in putting The Mullet That Changed My Life Toyota on the track, and their friends and well-wishers from all over the country, will hold a watch party at the TOP Trails OHV park.
Fans will start gathering around 9:30 a.m., and there will be a DJ there all day. After the race, the truck will make an appearance (“in whatever condition, hopefully, with a couple of Champagne bottles,” Liggett said), and will remain at TOP Trails through Sunday.
“We had a lot of fun doing this,” McGee said, “but it was also a lot of stress, a real challenge. Getting a truck on the track with a social media sponsor is a challenge that no one has ever met before. But we did it and we did in less than two months.”