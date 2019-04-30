Washington, DC — Artistic high school students from across the 3rd Congressional District were honored Saturday in Sylacauga, as Congressman Mike Rogers announced the winners of the 2019 3rd District Congressional Art Competition.
Icie Williams, a ninth-grade student who is home-schooled, took first place out of more than 80 entries for her artwork titled “The Goldfish,” which was created with colored pencils. Williams’ artwork will be displayed for one year in the walkway leading to the U.S. Capitol.
All artwork submitted for the contest was on view at the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.