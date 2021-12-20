Nine area players earn all-state honors

Nine players from The Daily Home’s coverage area were selected to the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team, which was released Sunday.
Class 1A
Ragland had three players selected all-state. Jordan Turner earned first-team all-state honors. The 6-foot-3 junior receiver had 47 catches for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Purple Devils. Turner also threw a touchdown and returned a punt for an additional score. Ethan Courtney also earned first-team honors. Courtney had 136 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and two interceptions. Owen Schall earned second-team honors at quarterback. The senior signal caller threw for 2,403 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also rushed for seven touchdowns for the Purple Devils.
Ragland finished the season with a 9-3 record and fell to Decatur Heritage 76-60 in the second round of the playoffs.
Winterboro had two players to earn all-state honors. Jashaslin James earned second-team all-state honors. The senior running back rushed for 1,382 yards and 22 touchdowns on 143 carries. Troy McKinney was named honorable mention all-state. McKinney did it all for the Bulldogs. He was a force on special teams as he recorded four kick return touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns and two blocked kicks. Defensively, he had 91 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, five sacks, three interceptions and three pass breakups. Offensively, he had 14 catches for 457 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
The Bulldogs finished the 2021 season with a 7-5 record and fell in the second round of the playoffs.
Class 2A
Kamore Harris and John Murphy earned all-state honors after leading B.B. Comer to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs. Comer finished with a 10-3 record.
Harris earned first-team all-state honors at running back. Harris was a nightmare to take down for opposing teams. The sophomore rushed for 1,910 yards and 26 touchdowns on 212 carries. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound back also caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Murphy also earned first-team honors as a linebacker. Murphy always seemed to be in the right position to make plays for the Tigers. The senior recorded 79 solo tackles, 70 assists tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and eight sacks.
Class 5A
Sylacauga’s Maleek Pope and Jeremy Odem earned all-state honors. Pope earned second-team all-state honors. The North Alabama signee had a stellar senior season for the Aggies. The 5-foot-10, 190 pound running back rushed for 1,810 yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 games. Pope had a four-game stretch this season where he rushed for over 920 yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 356-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Beauregard.
Pope led the Aggies to a historic season. Sylacauga finished the season with a 7-4 record. The Aggies finished runner-up in Region 4, and they hosted a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2001.
For Pope, this was his third season in a row rushing for over 1,000 yards. This is also the second time that he’s earned all-state honors.
Odem also earned second-team all-state honors as a defensive back. Odem was a ball hawk for Sylacauga. Odem led the Aggies with six interceptions, 37 solo tackles, 25 assisted tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.