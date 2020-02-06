Nichols-Lawson students place in state essay contest

SYLACAUGA — Two Nichols-Lawson Middle School students have received awards for placing in the Alabama Peace Officers essay competition for eighth-graders in the Northern Alabama Division.
Natalie Robinson placed second and received a $200 cash award, and Rebekah Wykoff placed fourth and received a $75 reward. Their essays were on the topic “Why I Will Say No to Drugs and Alcohol.”
The competition is divided into Southern and Northern divisions.
Mike Reese, vice president of the Alabama Peace Officers and an officer with the ABC Board, presented the awards. Their teacher is Natalie Hubbard.