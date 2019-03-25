SYLACAUGA — Nichols-Lawson Middle school seventh-grader Allison Terrell has been named the area’s first place winner in the Freedom of Speech essay contest sponsored by the Fleet Reserve Association in Birmingham.
Her 350-word essay pointed out that while freedom of speech can sometimes tear people down, it can also be used to resolve problems. Terrell wrote, “The first amendment gives the right to religion, petition, press, assembly, and speech. With the ninth amendment, the government cannot take that right away.”
Terrell received a $100 prize for her award-winning essay and will now advance to the next round of competition with the FRA.
According to teacher Natalie Hubbard, the essay contest is for students in grades 7-12 and gives them an opportunity to excel in their knowledge of the English language and writing skills.