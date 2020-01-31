Nichols-Lawson’s Josh Holcomb wins 2020 Talladega County Spelling Bee (with photo gallery)

SYLACAUGA -- Josh Holcomb was crowned the 2020 Talladega County Spelling Bee champion Friday.
Holcomb is an eighth-grader at Nichols-Lawson Middle School.
“I feel really good about winning,” Holcomb said. “I’ve been studying for a long time.”
Josh’s sister, Caitlyn, a fifth-grader attending Pinecrest Elementary,finished second.
“We both practiced and studied together,” Caityln Holcomb said. “We even held a practice competition on Christmas.”
The siblings agreed their hard work and dedication paid off.
Josh and Caitlyn’s family, including their mom, dad, grandmother and aunt, attended in support.
The Holcomb siblings, along with 19 other students in grades 3-8, participated Friday.
The spellers competed for 26 rounds.
The Talladega County, Talladega City and Sylacauga City school systems were represented.
Josh Holcomb correctly spelled 27 words during Friday’s bee at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library auditorium. The student was asked to spell “solitaire” correctly to be named champion.
Emily Harris, coordinator of instruction for Talladega County Schools, served as the competition coordinator.
“Everything went really well today,” Harris said. “I’m so proud of all the students for their dedication and hard work.”
Dr. Claire Keel, county schools psychometrist, served as the bee’s pronouncer. The spelling bee judges included Debbie Barnett,Sylacauga City Schools; Pattie Thomas, Talladega City Schools; and Dr. Brooke Morgan, Talladega County Schools.
The Nichols-Lawson eighth-grader will advance to the Alabama Spelling Bee on March 21 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The state winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland, in May.
The Alabama Kiwanis Foundation is sponsoring the state spelling bee, and Susan McDougal, Alabama Spelling Bee coordinator, will conduct the event.
Other participants in the 2020 Talladega County Spelling Bee included Kylin McKinney, C.L. Salter Elementary; Amara Abdullah, Graham Elementary; Shantashia Wiggins, R.L. Young Elementary; Tanysia Tuck, Zora Ellis Junior High; Brayden Wilson, B.B. Comer Elementary; Kaitlyn Bell, B.B. Comer High; Ederin Borden, Childersburg Elementary; Lipre Marbury, Childersburg Middle; Haley Glidewell, Drew Middle; Waylon Simpson, Fayetteville; Preston Hines, Lincoln Elementary; Mariyah Traylor, Munford Elementary; Noah Campbell, Stemley Road Elementary; Carmin Ogle, Sycamore Elementary; Carmen Parker, Talladega County Central High; Jazharion McMillian, Watwood Elementary; and Haven Richardson, Winterboro School.
