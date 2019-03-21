SYLACAUGA – Nichols-Lawson Middle School has received the Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence for the second year in a row.
The school was one of 10 across the stated honored with the award. The winners were announced by state Attorney General Steve Marshall via press release Wednesday.
Last week, a panel of independent judges met at the Attorney General’s Office to review submissions from 94 schools throughout Alabama, a record number since the program began in 2002 and twice the number received last year. Winners were selected from each of the eight state school board districts as well as private schools for each state region.
“In these times, we are all intensely aware of the serious responsibility our schools carry for the safekeeping of our children,” said Marshall, in the release. “The Alabama Safe Schools Awards of Excellence is an important tradition of the Attorney General’s Office, to recognize schools throughout our state for dedication and excellence in keeping students safe.
“Each day that parents leave their children at school, they are entrusting what they hold most precious into the care of schoolteachers, principals, school resource officers and other staff.
“With these awards, we honor those who have achieved particularly high standards and set examples that others may follow. We are grateful for their service and commitment to protecting the children of Alabama.”
Sylacauga Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said this was an outstanding honor for Nichols-Lawson because the school won for the second straight year.
“This is a great testament to Principal Gary Rivers, his staff and the school resource officer. Training is so important to make schools safe, and Gary makes sure everyone gets the training needed,” Segars said.
The superintendent said more and more schools are applying each year, and to receive the award again is because of all the work faculty and administrators do each day.
Last year, when receiving the award, Rivers said the school was fortunate to not have experienced any major criminal events.
“We do have to deal with discipline issues from time to time,” he said. “The school has rules of behavior students must follow. Our faculty and staff are on duty all day long, posted at focal points throughout the school.
“We have three layers of protection. Our doors are locked during school, security cameras are located in the school and strong student engagement of getting along with each other through our different programs is enforced. And we have a school resource officer here all day.”
Nichols-Lawson was the winner for District 3. The school has approximately 500 sixth-to-eighth graders.
Marshall will personally present the awards to the winning schools during the next several weeks.