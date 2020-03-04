Nichols-Lawson Middle inducts 30 students into National Junior Honor Society

SYLACAUGA -- Thirty Nichols-Lawson Middle School students were recently inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS.)
The inductees join the 24 members already serving as school leaders, a Sylacauga City Schools press release notes.
“Candles were lit by NJHS members signifying the five attributes of membership: scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character,” the release notes. “Students inducted into the prestigious organization have maintained a 3.5 grade-point average and pledge to uphold the pillars of honor.”
The new inductees are as follows: Makenzi Cleveland, Cooper Holcomb, Gracie Peoples, Emma Taylor, Sarah Beth McCaleb, Ben Bearden, Lucas Boozer, Natalee Elizabeth Deason, Emma Dean, Nathan N. Gordon, Nolan Gordon, Josie Olivia Harshberger, Sophie Christine Harshberger, Payton Claire Landers, Asiyah Marie Mickey, Ashley Murphy, Erica Ogle, Andrew Owings, Bayleigh Patterson, Catherine Price, Ethan Pruitt, Eva Reams, Addie Roberts, Lauren Seaborn, Anna B Shaw, Ashlyn Grace Stone, Brady Thomas, Jaiden Serenity Tuck, Erik Trenton Welborn and Collin Floyd Wilson.
The inductees join fellow members: Iman Rahim, Catherine Abernathy, Elizabeth Kate Atkinson, Tucker Beane, Lillian Carter, Makasia Crawford, Lindsey Duncan, Natalee Fennel, Camilla Friday, Charleigh Grice, Joshua Holcomb, Alexis Jolly, Lilly Kate Lucas, Myles McCollough, Kaylan McGinnis, Jase Mitchell, Haven Owen, Maggie Reeves, Natalie Robinson, Allison Terrell, Jayden Thornton, Daelyn White, Madison Wilson and Savannah Yoder.
