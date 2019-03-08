SYLACAUGA -- In a formal ceremony at the Nichols-Lawson Middle School gym, 32 new members were recently inducted in the National Junior Honor Society, joining the 31 members already serving as school leaders, according to a press release.
Candles were lit by NJHS members signifying the five attributes of membership: scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.
Eighth-grade inductees were Peyton Fricks, Tae Jones, Brooklyn Leonard, Kemisia Marshay Lynch, Zoe Pitts, Alana Price and Makayla Smith.
Seventh-grade inductees were Iman Rahim, Catherine Abernathy, Elizabeth Kate Atkinson, Tucker Beane, Lillian Carter, Makasia Crawford, Lindsey Duncan, Natelee Fennel, Camilla Friday, Charleigh Grice, Joshua Holcomb, Alexis Jolly, Lilly Kate Lucas, Myles Douglas McCullough, Kaylan Marie McGinnis, Jase Alexander Mitchell, Haven Owen, Margaret Reeves, Natalie Robinson, Allison Terrell, Jayden Thornton, Daelyn White, Brycen Wilson, Madison Christine Wilson and Savannah Yoder.
These new members joined current NJHS members Jessie Atchley, Isabella Baker, Logan Basinger, Corey Blanchard, Gracyn Brooks, Jacey Clary, Aidan Cochran, Marissa Collins, Charles Conn, Ava Grace DeLoach, Kaitlyn Estelle, Connor Foreman, Jackson Fornwalt, Alivia French, Mallory Grier, Sydney Harris, Christopher King, Maggie Mizelle, Christopher Morris, Estela Padgette, Jacie Pilkington, Mason Porch, Tyreek Powell, Elizabeth Price, Olivia Reams, Madison Richardson, Kale Riddle, Jonas Scofield, Ella Waller, Brayden Wilson and Issac Wilson.
NJHS is led by faculty sponsors Ashley Blocker, Ashley Beaudry, DeAsia McNeal and Ashley Spencer.
Congratulations to these students who have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character at Nichols-Lawson.