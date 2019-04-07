So the Alliance of American Football didn’t quite sate the palate of average Joe football fan and is now officially deader than disco? Raise your hand if you saw that coming.
Despite watching what would have been the soon-to-be-revived XFL’s direct competition be taken behind the house and given the “Old Yeller” treatment, WWE mastermind Vince McMahon still seems content to gamble with the $270 million in stock he sold off this past week, on top of the $100 million in stock he pulled out Dec. 21, 2017, in an effort to bankroll a league that I’ve previously said and still believe has ‘no chance in Hell’ of succeeding.
Spring football will never be successful because there’s too much going on in the world of sports and entertainment to get anyone to watch casually or even compose so much as one Tweet about it. March Madness, the NBA, NASCAR, MLB, the NFL’s free agency period (including the NFL Combine and the draft), the Masters, various awards shows and my own guilty pleasure, Wrestlemania, are distractions too large for an upstart football league to grab even a sliver of attention.
So what’s the answer if the question is how to get fans to care about a second-tier football league? For me, I believe the best way to go about it is by keeping football in the fall and winter where it is most familiar to the average fan and creating a developmental league working in conjunction with the NFL.
Where do you get the players? Well, each NFL roster has to shrink from 75 to 53 players after the league’s fourth preseason game. Make moving players from the main roster to the practice squad a lateral-flowing movement that doesn't require releasing players with under two accrued seasons in the league. That accounts for 10 of the players each of the 32 NFL teams would have to cut, then re-sign if they pass through waivers, under current rules.
From there, take the 12 remaining players who would be cut and create a developmental league designation for them. These players would enter a draft pool for selection by eight developmental NFL franchises in smaller market cities that don't have NFL teams or major sports teams -- Tucson, Reno, Omaha and similar cities.
Who would do the drafting? How about the former NFL players who participate in coaching internships during the preseason?
Who would be the general managers for these teams? It seems like a great opportunity for up-and-coming front office personnel looking for a chance to prove they can evaluate talent and build a roster. Let these people draft their players prior to Week 1 of the NFL season. That creates eight teams of 48 players.
Allow seven additional roster spots post-draft for teams to pick up need positions, which would be created if, for example, not enough quarterbacks were allocated to the development league draft.
Give the coaches a month to prepare their teams for a 10-game season starting in mid-to-late October and separate the league into two divisions of four teams that play division opponents twice and non-division opponents once.
The best possible time during the week to air these games, most likely on the NFL Network, would be Tuesday nights. It’s not like any of the major networks have any spectacular must-see shows … well besides Smackdown, but that’s a billion-dollar brand.
Also, for the sake of bragging rights and a huge cash payout for the players, why not have the best two teams from this league face off a week prior to the Super Bowl on the same network that carries the NFL’s biggest game of the year? It would be far more entertaining than the Pro Bowl.
A developmental league directly tied to the NFL makes sense for many reasons. The NFL has the capital to back such an endeavor, and it’s much easier for teams stricken by the injury bug to call up players in developmental who’ve been getting reps throughout the fall.
Obviously, quarterbacks would benefit the most from these extra reps, much like they did in NFL Europe, a league that helped spark the careers of Kurt Warner, Brad Johnson and Jake Delhomme. Warner and Johnson both have Super Bowl rings, and Delhomme owns a Super Bowl record for longest touchdown pass.
An NFL developmental league would also be a great place to test out all these proposed rule changes the league pushes out seemingly every season.
The XFL will fail, but the league I’m proposing would have a reasonable chance to excel.
The NFL just has to build it.
