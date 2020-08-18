NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders earns degree from Talladega College

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College’s 2020 graduation ceremony started at 9 a.m. Sunday, but the event also had a touch of Prime Time.
NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, aka Prime Time, was on campus after completing Talladega College’s FastTrack program and earning a degree in business administration.
Following the morning’s events, Sanders was seated at a formal dining table with Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins. Sanders took some time to answer a few questions from The Daily Home.
DH: "As a legendary sports figure, why did you feel it was important to earn your college degree?"
Sanders: "Because I feel it is tremendously contradicting as a high school football coach to chastise my kids about the understanding of how important education is. In having five kids in my home that I've sent to college, and I have two more on their way to college, in me ridiculing them and staying on them, about how important education is. And although I may seem successful in life, I think it is truly valuable to have a degree. I really do want to practice what I preach."
DH: "Why was Talladega College FastTrack a good fit for you?"
Sanders: "Meeting Billy Hawkins was phenomenal. It was a game changer for me. I found someone that would work with my schedule and understand my needs and desires and wants, and his staff was impeccable in assisting us. He told me I would have to work hard, but he wanted to work with me. I have no problem with working hard, so we agreed on FastTrack for me. The program was very accommodating to my needs."
Sanders was the last graduate called forth to receive a diploma Sunday, and his presence came as a surprise to many.
"He played football at Florida State, but earned his diploma at Talladega College. Prime Time Deion Sanders," Hawkins said.
Cheers erupted as Sanders shuffled across the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree.
In a brief speech, he thanked Hawkins and the faculty.
"I don't think you understand the ramifications of what just transpired for me," he said.
"Not only did you make a way for me, but you made a way for so many other people that you're going to see, as it plays out shortly."
He spoke to the other graduates next.
"Class of 2020, we were delayed but we weren't denied," he said.
"They thought we wouldn't make it, but we did. They counted us out, but we made it.
Some of us got caught up in some other nonsense, but we got back on-path, and we made it. Our finances got funny, but we made it. Family members acted out, but we made it. Friends and loved ones didn't show up today on our day, but guess what?"
And the Talladega College Class of 2020 shouted back.
"But we made it!"