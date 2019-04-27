Talladega native Ahmad Gooden’s dream of playing professionally became a reality Saturday afternoon. Gooden, who played at Samford, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Denver Broncos. Gooden was the first undrafted free agent to sign with Denver on Saturday.
Gooden posted 15.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2018. He had 49 total tackles, 12 quarterback hurries and four pass break-ups. He also recovered two fumbles, returning one for a 58-yard touchdown at Furman.
As a junior in 2017, Gooden earned SoCon Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Earlier in the week, Gooden said several teams expressed interest in him.
Throughout the draft, Gooden kept notes on what players went where and what teams still had a need at defensive end.
Gooden said it was important to find the team he fit best with.
“Just because they offer you the most money doesn’t mean that it is the best spot for you,” Gooden said. “Some team just might want you for a camp body. Then you get to the camp, and they are deep at that position, and you aren’t going to get to show what you can do.”
Gooden has worked hard since his college season ended to get bigger and work on the things he needed to prepare for the next level. Gooden said he has intentions of making an NFL roster.
“Right now, I am getting prepared for camp,” Gooden said. “I am getting prepared to take somebody’s job.”