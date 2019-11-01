TALLADEGA -- The newly elected Talladega City Council will hold a work session Sunday afternoon at 4 in the council chamber at City Hall. The session will be open to the public.
The new council is scheduled to be sworn in, along with the members of the City Board of Education and Mayor-Elect Timothy Ragland, Monday evening starting at 5.
The first official meeting of the new council will begin after the swearing-in ceremony. An agenda for the meeting was not yet available Friday afternoon.
There was also no agenda for the Sunday work session.
Although Sunday’s work session will presumably involve a quorum of the new council, the panel will not be allowed to vote on anything.