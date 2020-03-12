Newly annexed Pell City residents assigned to District 1

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has assigned newly annexed residents to the municipality’s first district.
The council voted during its regular meeting Monday to assign new residents along Hazelwood Drive to District 1, which is represented by Councilman Jay Jenkins.
The newly assigned area included the properties annexed into the city by legislative act in June 2019.
City Clerk Penny Isbell told the council the area is home to roughly 100 new residents, but that only around 50 people are registered voters.
Jenkins said he was happy to have the new constituents, whether they are voters or not.
“There will probably be more registered in the future,” he said.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the new area is near both Districts 1 and 3, and therefore could have been placed in either. Muenger said the decision came down to the population of each district.
According to 2010 census data, which the city is required by federal law to use for all districting, District 1 had a population of 2,500 people, while District 3 had a population 2,666.
Muenger said the decision to place the area in District 1 comes from Department of Justice recommendations that require avoiding a 5 percent spread between city voting districts.
“You balance where there is no more than a 5 percent spread between each other,” he said, adding that it may not be a permanent assignment. “”We will have to revisit everything after the 2020 census”
The area assigned by the council was annexed into the city to help accommodate the New Hazelwood Drive Project, which will create a more direct route between U.S. Highway 231 and Veterans Parkway.
Discussed Monday, the project has caused complaints from some residents living in the annexed area. Several people addressed the council during public hearings at the council’s Feb. 24 meeting, saying they did not wish to be annexed into the municipality in the first place.
“If I wanted to live in Pell City, I would have moved to Pell City,” resident Johnny Cash said during the public hearing.
Cash and other residents who spoke during that meeting indicated they would initiate the process of deannexation, which would require council approval and a lengthy process ending in a citywide referendum.
Muenger said following the February meeting he feels that after the project is completed, all involved would be satisfied.
“I think once that road is established, these residents will be very pleased to see the volume of their traffic return to a residential level,” he said. “That is the purpose of the project, to establish a new road to the hospital.”
In other matters, the council:
Approved a new flood protection ordinance;
Approved a resolution declaring items from the Parks and Rec and Street departments as surplus;
Approved an application for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program;
Set a public hearing concerning the vacation of streets on the former hospital site for April 13;
Changed the date of the second council meeting in May to Tuesday, May 26, due to Memorial Day; and
Approved a resolution opposing Senate Bill 57, which would require municipalities to respond to record requests within 14 days.