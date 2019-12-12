PELL CITY -- Marie and Richard Harding gained a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
The keys were turned over to them at a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday attended by Habitat and city officials, as well as several volunteers and well-wishers.
Richard, 80, is originally from Boston. His wife Marie, 65, is from Lexington, Alabama, near Florence.
Marie is handicapped and uses a wheelchair. She was, in fact, the first severely disabled student to graduate from the University of Alabama. She graduated with honors with a degree in guidance counseling in 1981.
She is also active in volunteer work, knitting caps for women with cancer at UAB and baby booties for Ann’s New Life Center.
The Hardings attend and are active at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, whose members volunteered in building their home.
They were not alone as a wide range of different groups contributed time and effort to help build the home. Jean Speer, a board member with the Birmingham Area Habitat for Humanity and the volunteer contact for St. Clair County, notes there was a good turnout for volunteers.
“It's been great,” Speer said.
Speer said the official partners for house were Chapel in the Pines, Pell City United Methodist Church and Grill To Build. Volunteers included the Pell City High School football team and cheerleaders, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Pell City Police and Fire departments, and many more.
Normally with Habitat houses, the volunteer work includes labor by the homeowner. Due to her condition, Marie put in her “sweat equity” by working in Habitat’s office doing administrative work.
Still, she sees all of the volunteers as “her volunteers” and is thankful for all their hard work. Speaking during Tuesday’s ceremony, the Hardings assured everyone present they will be happy in their new home.
“We’re going to enjoy this home,” Marie said.