Newcomers at Sylacauga, Lincoln headline 4A-5A All-County softball team

Catherine Hickey, a former area kid, had lived in Georgia since the fifth grade. When she joined Sylacauga’s softball team last year, she recognized many of the names and even some of her new teammates’ faces, but she couldn’t quite shake all her doubts.
What kind of homecoming could she really expect from a group of girls that had gone through so much life since she moved away?
“I was nervous going into this year, because it was my senior year and I wanted it to be good,” Hickey said. “But honestly I truly believe that God puts you in the place where you need to be at the right time. Because this year couldn’t have gone any better.”
Hickey was speaking in large part of the team’s success, but she had a pretty good season herself. The senior finished with a team-best .511 batting average. She also hit six home runs and only struck out four times all season.
Oh and recently, her best season ever got a little sweeter when she was selected as the Talladega County 4A-5A Softball Player of the Year.
“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” Hickey said. “Because I think I’m a good softball player, but I don’t think I’m the best. So whenever other people think that it just shows me that I’m putting in the work. Behind closed doors whenever other people can’t see and on the field they actually see it.”
Hickey credits her coaches and teammates with a lot of her success. They were always supportive of her, the new kid, on the team. In fact, Hickey said it often felt like she’d never stopped playing with her teammates, almost like she hadn’t spent the last seven years in another state.
With their unwavering trust, Hickey felt like she could play free of the doubts that have plagued her in recent seasons. That freedom seemed to make a huge difference at the plate considering Hickey had only hit three or four home runs in her entire life before this year.
The now-former Sylacauga player still remembers what it felt like when she hit the first one over the fence in the Aggies’ first home game of the season.
“It was honestly one of the best moments that I’ve ever had in my softball career,” Hickey said. “To see the smiles on my softball coaches’ face and to round third and give a high-five to coach Wilk and to get to home and Lani (Varner, who followed her in the batting order). … Just to see her at the plate. So happy for me to come in and we gave each other a big old hug. It was just an indescribable moment of joy and happiness.”
A Sleuth of Bears
Hickey wasn’t the only newcomer honored this season. First-year Lincoln coach Wesley Yoder was named the County Coach of the Year after he came in and led Lincoln (22-26) to a seventh-consecutive county championship.
“I’m super honored and humbled by it,” Yoder said. “When I took this job I told the girls. … my job was not to come in and rewrite this program. I want to make it my own, but I’m just kind of keeping the ship steered in the right direction.”
Yoder took that statement even further stating he wished the award went to his whole coaching staff including assistants Chad Mullinax, Ricky Young and Jeff Chappell.
“All those guys are a vital part of this program and I’m more the team manager,” Yoder said. “Like I tell them, Chad calls pitches, Ricky is pretty much our hitting coach, coach Chappell jumps in and does whatever we need him to, but I’m a team manager.”
Of course, the coach also deflected much of the credit to his players. Five of whom made the All-County First Team, including Kinsey Smith, Emily Moncus, Amity Cooper, Kamryn Carr, and Haylee-Grace Mullinax. Lincoln was also represented by Mya Skinner, Mckynlee Young, Chandler Stephens and Baylee Gowers on the honorable mention list.
All five of the first team members finished the season averaging over .330 at the plate this season backed that average up with a lot of power.
Smith, a senior, actually set the program’s home run record with 14 this season. She was followed closely by Cooper, a fellow senior, and Moncus a sophomore, each of whom hit nine home runs this season.
“We kept telling Kinsey, you better set it high, because Moncus is coming,” Yoder said of the record.
While the first team was highlighted by hitting, Lincoln’s pitchers dominated the honorable mention list.
Skinner struck out 139 batters this season despite missing four weeks of the season due to injury. Stephens, a backup pitcher, was no slouch either despite being a seventh-grader.
“She was in some situations where a grown man would crack,” Yoder said. “She is just, I mean stone cold face, throwing them in there. … just being that young and stepping into those situations whenever her team needed her, she is going to be one to watch.”
2021 All-County Softball (4A-5A)
First Team:
Blair Darby Munford
Mekiah Mosley Munford
Kirsten Rogers Munford
Taylor Darby Munford
Catherine Hickey Sylacauga
Lani Varner Sylacauga
Raegan Wills Sylacauga
Kaylei Horn Sylacauga
Kinsey Smith Lincoln
Emily Moncus Lincoln
Amity Cooper Lincoln
Kamryn Carr Lincoln
Haylee-Grace Mullinax Lincoln
D'errica Whitson Talladega
Honorable Mention:
Emily Porch Sylacauga
Emma Kirkpatrick Sylacauga
Brighton Clary Sylacauga
Mason Porch Sylacauga
Kylie Rooks Munford
Madison Wade Munford
Khloe Shears Munford
Kelsey Goodson Munford
Mya Skinner Lincoln
Mckynlee Young Lincoln
Chandler Stephens Lincoln
Baylee Gowers Lincoln
Trinity Webb Talladega
Marshea McCluney Talladega
Player of the Year: Catherine Hickey-Sylacauga
Coach of the Year: Wesley Yoder-Lincoln