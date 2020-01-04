New Winterboro School set to open Wednesday, Jan. 8.

ALPINE -- After much anticipation, the new Winterboro School is set to open Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to an announcement posted on Facebook on Friday by the Talladega County school system.
The new school will include grades K-12 and will merge students enrolled at Sycamore Elementary and Winterboro High schools.
Talladega County system students who are not enrolled at Winterboro High or Sycamore Elementary schools will return to classes Monday morning, as scheduled, the Facebook post notes.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr Suzanne Lacey confirmed the announcement Friday.
“We are putting the finishing touches on everything,” Lacey said. “We want the new building to be in pristine shape before students arrive, so we’re delaying their start to allow everyone to better prepare.”
Lacey added that Winterboro and Sycamore teachers have been working tirelessly throughout the week on preparing their new classrooms, making sure the transition will be as smooth as possible.
“We are so excited that everything is finally complete,” she said. “We can’t wait for our students, parents and the rest of the community to see it. We are really proud of the finished product.”
According to Kelvin Cunningham, director of operations for Talladega County Schools, the new building is “about 125,000 square feet in size and has about 32 classrooms, not including the media center, gym and cafeteria.”
Cunningham added the new school has wider hallways, ensuring students and staff will have plenty of space to navigate their way around the new building.
“It also has plenty of cabinet and storage space for teachers,” he said. “Everyone is excited and looking forward to the transition.”
The community showed its support for a new school several years ago by passing an additional 5 mills of property tax.
In January 2018, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a packaged bid in the amount of $18,431,000 from Blalock Building Company for construction of the new school.
The bid included various construction work to the building’s foundation, water treatment, furnishings and more.
The Talladega County Commission in March 2018 also approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for various roadway improvements for the new school site.
System officials said future plans for Sycamore Elementary are still undecided.
The former Winterboro School will now be utilized for teaching conferences and professional development opportunities.
