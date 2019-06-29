ALPINE — Construction at the new Winterboro School continues to steadily progress, according to Talladega County Schools officials.
However, due to a rainy winter season, the new facility will not be fully completed by the first day of the 2019-20 academic year as originally hoped. Instead, it is expected to be completed during the late fall or early winter.
“Construction is still moving along as it should,” Talladega County Schools Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham said. “Thankfully, the weather has cooperated for the most part this summer, and we are back on track.”
Cunningham said contractors are working on a variety of things, including roadwork, roofing, plumbing, painting and more.
“Grading and paving work is being done to the new school’s entrances and exits,” Cunningham said. “It will be a little different ... layout than how the current school’s entrances and exits are.”
Cunningham noted at the new facility, drivers will only be able to exit by turning right, or heading southbound towards Sylacauga.
“If someone needs to turn left and head back north, they will still be able to by using the current school’s exit, which has a right and a left turn lane,” Cunningham said. “We are hoping this will help traffic flow more smoothly in the mornings and afternoons.”
Cunningham said most of the remaining work entails finishing up the roof and various projects inside, such as plumbing, painting, along with heating and air.
“We aren’t expecting any more weather-related delays because most of the work being done now is inside the building,” he said. “Myself, along with other system officials, meet with the contractors every two weeks to get a status update. When we met this week, there were about 60 workers on site, so I can assure they are doing what they can to get everything completed.”
The future school will include grades K-12 and will merge students enrolled at Sycamore Elementary and Winterboro High schools.
“Much has been accomplished with the construction process during the course of the year,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said previously. “While an exact move-in date is yet to be determined, progress is moving forward. The new facility for the Winterboro/Sycamore community will be ideal for supporting innovative instruction at both schools.”
The community showed its support for a new school several years ago by passing an additional 5 mills of property tax.
Lacey said passage of the tax reflected a strong commitment and investment from the Winterboro community.
“I am grateful for the enthusiasm and interest from the community as we begin the final countdown toward completion,” she said.
In January 2018, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a packaged bid in the amount of $18,431,000 from Blalock Building Company for construction of the new school.
The bid included various construction work to the building’s foundation, water treatment, furnishings and more.
The Talladega County Commission in March 2018 also approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for various roadway improvements for the new school site.
“Realistically, it will likely be later in the late fall, close to November or (the) Christmas holidays,” Cunningham said of a possible completion date. “Even after completion, the move-in process will take some time because it will involve transferring furniture and state inspection.
“Ideally, the system would like to have the students and faculty move to the new school during some type of holiday break, which will make things easier on everyone.”
Cunningham said future plans for Sycamore Elementary are still undecided.
The current WHS will be utilized for teaching conferences and professional development opportunities.