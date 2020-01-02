New week brings more calls about possible gas leaks for Talladega Fire Department

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 17 calls this week, including four concerning potential gas leaks called in by people passing Alabama 77 at Old Shocco Road.
According to Capt. Anthony Pitts, Spire Gas Company is still having an issue with the pump that injects the foul scent meant to alert people to gas leaks. Spire is working on the problem, which generated several calls last week as well.
The first call of the week came from a house on Old Shocco Road at Flying L Ranch on Saturday. The resident of the house had a medical issue of some sort while food was on the stove; the burning food set off the fire alarm, but the house itself was not damaged. The resident was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The same night, firefighters also responded to an ATV accident at TOP Trails Park. The driver of the ATV suffered a head injury and was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston by NorthStar Ambulance. Information on his condition was unavailable Thursday.
There were four calls listed for Sunday, including two at a residence at the corner of Howard and Lawson streets. Pitts said there were flames showing at the structure when firefighters arrived, and by the end, more than 75 percent of the house had sustained fire, water and smoke damage.
The house was not occupied at the time, and firefighters had not made contact with the owner at the time of the report. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.
Several hours after the fire had been put out the first time, a mattress in a bedroom rekindled and firefighters were dispatched to the same address, Pitts said.
In between those two calls, firefighters were dispatched to Belmont Avenue for a lift assist and a false alarm on East Lancaster.
There were two gas calls Monday, along with a traffic accident with no injuries at the Alabama 21 end of the 275 Bypass, a false alarm at the Crown Textiles building on Farrior Street and a rubbish fire on 18th Street at Shaw Avenue.
The only call shown for New Year’s Eve was another report of a possible gas leak.
New Year’s Day was busier, starting with a false alarm on Eastaboga Road, a rubbish fire on a vacant lot on the Talladega College campus, a person locked out of their home on Oak Street and another gas call.
There was also a small fire at residence on Broome Street that the resident put out with a garden house. The fire started on an outside corner of the house and damaged the siding, eaves and a power line, Pitts said. Alabama Power responded as well.
There were no calls Thursday, but the Fire Department Honor Guard participated in the funeral for former Chief K.D. Dickerson.