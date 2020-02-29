New, veteran entries enjoy 2020 Wild Game Cook-Off at Speedway (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- The 15th annual Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-Off at the Talladega Superspeedway is now in the books, although the list of winners was not yet available at press time Saturday night.
The overall winner, whoever that may be, will compete in the state finals in Millbrook in August; prizes will also be awarded for first through third place in the game, fish and fowl categories, as well as a prize for best presentation and a People’s Choice award.
Although the Talladega cook-off dates to 2005, this year’s was the first in the newly renovated and expanded Talladega Garage Experience.
“It’s much bigger, and I think there are a lot more people here,” Helen Marcis, of Asheville, North Carolina, said. She would know. Although she is not a competitor, she is familiar with Talladega, where her husband, Dave, won the fall race in 1976, driving the number 71 car.
“It’s a really nice show every year, lots of great food,” Dave Marcis agreed. “It’s nice for race fans, for hunting fans and just for the general public.
“I’ve been retired for 20 years, but I’ve still got race fans wanting to come up and talk to me. This is a really nice facility, and I think everybody is really enjoying themselves. And they’ve got chocolate strawberries, that’s my wife’s favorite. I’d been in trouble if I didn’t get her some of those.”
The Marcis started coming to the cook-off with their friends, the Ponders, years ago, they said. Debbie Ponder and Jena Mayfield, of Munford, competed this year as the Deer Sisters, preparing Asian wild turkey for their entry.
“We usually do bear recipes,” Ponder said, “but we couldn’t get any bear this year. My husband turkey hunts, though, so we had plenty of turkey.”
They have competed in every Talladega cook-off since the event began.
A couple of booths down, Cassidy Taylor and Rhonda Barker, of Talladega, were competing as the Smokin’ Does. They have been competing in Talladega for three years and won a first-place plaque at a cook-off in Eclectic in 2018.
They, and their male counterparts, offered an eclectic array of dishes. The ladies led with grilled Cajun gator alfredo, honey baked quail and deer steaks, while the men’s team offered shrimp tacos, heart attack meatloaf, Po’ boys, deer fajitas and buffalo turkey won-tons. The samples were going fast Saturday evening.
Several of the competitors were fairly new to the event.
Daniel Thompson, of Goodwater, representing Biscuit and Gravy, Grillin and Chillin, started competing on his own last year after spending several years helping out friends at the event.
“I just thought I’d try it for myself,” he said.
Dishes Thompson offered this year included white pheasant chili, deer chili and wild cobia cole slaw.
“This has been great,” he said. “I will be back.”
Justin McKenzie, of Fultondale, cooking as Chief Grill Daddy, and the team EB Meats, of Lincoln, were both cooking in Talladega for the first time this year.
“I’ve competed in multiple events, anything for charity throughout the metro Birmingham area,” McKenzie said. “I’ve made fish tacos, deer poppers and smoked quail for this event.”
He was impressed with what he saw.
“I really underestimated the amount of people that come out to support this, and everyone seems to really be enjoying it. I’ll be back for sure,” McKenzie said.
EB Meats was represented by Justin Hall and Thomas Robbs, of Lincoln; Brian Ashley, of Oxford; and Landon Ashley, of Heflin.
“This is our first time here,” Brian Ashley said. “We didn’t have anything else to do, so we just thought, why not. But we’ve had a really great time and we’ll be back next year for sure.”
Their offerings included “Bambi On A Bun,” “Nacho Mama Quail,” “Whole Hog” pork barbecue and wood duck gumbo. Changing up the game aspect of the event, they also had homemade blueberry pies on hand for dessert.
Saturday’s event was rounded out with live music, arts and crafts for sale and several live auctions and raffles. All proceeds benefit the Alabama Wildlife Federation.