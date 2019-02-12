TALLADEGA -- Talladega is getting a new U-Haul dealer, according to a press release.
“K&K Used Autos II at 432 W. Battle St. is now offering U-Haul products and services,” the release says. The new location will offer “U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.”
K&K Used Autos II is owned by Kevin Waldrup, who is “proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Talladega County.”
The Talladega location will also signal the arrival of “U-Haul Truck Share 24/7,” a program the release says is “revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck.
“U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour, day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.”
Sustainability will also be a priority for the new location.
“Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis,” according to the release. “Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.”
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For more information, please call 236-480-0149 or visit www.uhaul.com.