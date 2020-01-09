New trainer’s class at Pell City Civic Center a big hit

PELL CITY — The Pell City Civic Center recently gained a new physical trainer, and his class has become a huge success.
Rick White started at the Civic Center in October teaching a class called “Intro to Circuit Training,” which has been helpful for members, according to Civic Center Manager Valerie Painter.
White’s class covers basic use of gym circuit machines, Painter explained. She said the class teaches proper technique for exercising with the equipment, which can be essential for safety.
“This class is so important because it helps keep our members safe in the Fitness Room and also cuts down on injury from improper use of the machines,” she said, adding it also helps members get a better workout.
“We've even had several admit they weren't using proper form and can now tell they are getting a better workout as a result.”
White has several years of personal training experience he has used to help make the class a success. White said he originally got into fitness to help deal with the decision to quit smoking in the ’80s.
He continued to exercise as a hobby until he was “talked into” competing in a bodybuilding competition.
Since then, White said he has worked as a physical trainer simply out of a love for fitness. He has also competed in multiple bodybuilding competitions.
Painter said his class has been invaluable.
“One of our goals at the Civic Center is to provide the best service to our members, and we believe Rick's Intro class plays an important part of this goal,” Painter said.