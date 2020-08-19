New track, roof work at high school part of Pell City BOE capital improvement plan (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education has approved its capital improvement plan for the coming fiscal year.
The plan, which features a list of 11 different projects to be funded over the next five years, was approved unanimously by the board during its Tuesday meeting.
The plan includes items such as the current track project and the building of a new junior high school.
“We still have the track in there that we are trying to wrap up,” Superintendent Dr. James Martin said.
Martin said the new track at Pell City High School is awaiting paving before workers can finish the project’s first phase. He said gravel has been placed to form the base of the track, but recent rains have made the gravel too wet to pave. He said crews are waiting for the gravel to dry out before beginning paving.
Martin said the plan also included roof replacements for the high school, which will need to be done in the coming academic year. This work is listed with a $300,000 budget in the capital plan and is listed as being paid for with local funds.
Martin also said the plan includes roofing for Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School as a project to look at in the near future .
“That's a little ways down the road,” he said
Martin said more work on Pell City High School is also being considered.
“We are looking at possibly doing, in the future, some type of full-scale renovations,” he said.
This move was previously discussed by the board during a work session in December 2019.
Martin said at the time certain facilities in the school, such as the library, look out of date. The plan would modernize these facilities, include the construction of a new media center, cafeteria and band room, and incorporate the school colors more into the decor of the school.
During that December work session, the board also discussed building a new junior high school and converting Duran South Junior High School into a pre-kindergarten facility. Both measures are listed in the capital plan, with the new school project having a budget of $15 million and the conversion having a budget of $750,000.
Martin said in addition to turning Duran South into a Pre-K facility, the system also plans to use it for a student support center. Martin said the center will feature a health center, food pantry, the system’s mental health services and even clothing for students who need it.
Martin said that idea is one he has wanted to make happen since he first became a superintendent, even before coming to Pell City, and he is happy to see support for it from the board.
“Our board loves the idea,” he said.
Martin said Duran South is perfect for such a center due to its central location.
He also said he felt the center reached to the core of what educators strive to do. Martin said teachers strive to help and educate people, and with the center, “this is an opportunity to do both.”