TALLADEGA -- October was National School Bus Safety Month, and in honor of that occasion, Talladega County Schools Transportation and Safety Coordinator Jack Jackson wanted to let people know about the state-of-the-art safety features included with the system’s new buses.
“(The new buses) all come with electronic stability control,” he explained. “There are computer monitors all around that will automatically power the engine down and apply the brakes in the right places if need be.
“If you turn too fast or hit a curve, it kicks in and keeps the bus from turning over. I actually rode on a demo bus where the driver tried to roll one of these buses over and couldn’t do it.”
In addition to the stability controls on all the new buses, eight of the new ones also have collision mitigation systems. These buses will be assigned to routes with particularly high traffic, Jackson explained.
The collision mitigation system includes active radar and a camera mounted on the front of the bus that can detect objects up to 300 feet away.
“If something pulls out in front of the bus, it will stop itself without the driver having to even touch the brakes,” Jackson said. “You couldn’t hit a parked car with one of these if you wanted to.
“And if the driver is using cruise control and another vehicle pulls in front of the bus, it will automatically decrease speed and increase following distance.
“Of course, none of this will replace a good driver, but it does give a little extra insurance, some extra protection for the kids.”
The new buses feature an improved Child Check safety system, which will sound an alarm if the driver fails to check each seat for children at the end of the route.
The new buses also include high-definition cameras, four inside and two on the stop sign.
“We had cameras on the old buses, too, but a lot of the time they weren’t good enough for us to read the tag on a car that ran past the stop sign,” Jackson said. “These will help us catch illegal passers that apparently don’t have any respect for the stop sign on the side of the bus.
“When kids are getting on and off the bus, that’s the most dangerous time, and if we can get people to stop when they’re supposed to, we’re going to make them a lot safer.”
Also, 16 of the new buses include “rolling study halls,” with six provided by Google and 10 bought by the county school system. These provide free Wi-Fi access on the bus and access to an onboard tutor. The devices have helped raise grades and lower the number of disciplinary actions, Jackson said.
The new buses are not on the road just yet but should be shortly, Jackson said.
“We’re waiting on the state inspector to come out and approve all of them, then they will have to be insured, get license tags and have radios installed,” he said.
Speaking of which, he said, all of the buses will be outfitted with brand new radios, replacing some that had been in service for up to 25 years.
Due largely to the state fleet renewal system, which provides funding for buses that are less than 10 years old, the county schools were able to purchase 18 brand new buses two years ago and 75 more this year.
The system has 112 bus routes, including 15 special needs routes; many of the buses can rack up over 900,000 miles per year, including field trips, athletic events and regular routes.