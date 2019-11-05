Members of the Talladega City Board of Education, the City Council and Mayor Timothy Ragland were sworn into office Monday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd at City Hall by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Ragland, the city's first black mayor, along with Councilmembers Vickey Robinson Hall, Joe Power, Betty Spratlin and Trae Williams, and Board of Education member Sandra Beavers are all serving their first terms. Councilman Horace Patterson was the only member of that body re-elected as an incumbent.
Immediately following the swearing-in, the members of the council held their organizational meeting, followed by their first meeting taking up new business.
Spratlin, Power and Williams had met with City Manager Beth Cheeks Sunday to discuss some organizational and ethics issues, but were barred from discussing specific pieces of business by the state Open Meetings Law.
The council’s first order of business Monday was to select a new council president. Spratlin nominated Power, with a second from Williams; Power was elected by a vote of 4-0, with Power abstaining because the council president is paid slightly more than the other council members. Williams nominated Spratlin for the office of pro tempore, with Patterson seconding; the motion passed 4-0, with Spratlin abstaining.
Patterson pointed out that, historically, the council presidency has been rotated among the members every nine months; Spratlin amended her motion to say that practice would continue.
The new council also agreed to reinstate the practice of holding an informal work session or pre-council meeting starting at 5 p.m., then moving the official meeting to 5:30 p.m. This had also been a long-standing practice, but had been abandoned by the previous administration. The pre-council meeting would be less formal, and votes are prohibited during that period.
Power said he intended to strictly limit the pre-council to 30 minutes.
The pre-council and council meetings will be on the first and third Mondays of each month, unless one of those days falls on a holiday. In the past, the agenda for each meeting has been made available the Friday before, but at the request of the council, the agenda will now be made available one week prior to the meeting date. The agenda can be amended to include any items that come up during the intervening week, Cheeks said.
The agendas will be made available to the Daily Home and to members of the public requesting one a week earlier as well.
Among the other organizational items taken up Monday was the adoption of the budget for fiscal 2019-2020, passed by the previous administration just over a month ago.
During the Sunday meeting and again Monday, Power and the other newly elected council members expressed concern about the deficit reflected in the general fund budget.
“I would like to see that balanced at some point,” Power said.
Power initially cited a shortfall of roughly $1 million in the general fund, which Cheeks and Patterson said had been brought down to about $389,000.
“The manager has already put a process in motion to continue reducing that figure,” Patterson said.
“The council can amend the budget as we go along,” Cheeks explained. “The previous council did adopt a budget with a deficit, but we are working on that, and the budget can be adjusted by the council at any time. You will be getting a financial report at the end of each month.”
Since the city has to have a budget in place to operate, the previous budget was continued by a unanimous vote.
Other matters taken up during the organizational meeting were routine. They adopted the 11th edition of Roberts Rules of Order; accepted all existing city contracts; and continued the existing duties of all city employees under their current job descriptions, including the manager and the clerk.
They also voted to retain the firm of Thornton, Carpenter, O’Brien, Lawrence and Sims as the city’s legal counsel and to maintain the city’s deposits at First Bank of Alabama and Regions Bank.