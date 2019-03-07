RIVERSIDE - Charity Steel, a metal alloy service company, is expected to close on property Friday, investing $4 million toward the development of new facilities while bringing 35 new jobs within the next three years.
“How lucky are we that they picked Riverside,” said Mayor Rusty Jessup. “I don’t know how many sites they were looking at, but we are glad they picked us.”
Jason Wisener, vice president and co-owner of Charity Steel, said he and his partner and company president, Josh Coleman, started the business only five years ago, but the business has grown by leaps and bounds.
“We are rapidly growing,” he said.
Charity Steel brings in manufacture steel and cuts that steel for a wide range of steel products.
“Most manufacturers are potential customers for us,” Wisener said. “We also have our own trucking company that will be headquartered here as well.”
According to the company’s website, Charity Steel offers industrial supplies from carbon, brass, ductile iron, aluminum, bar, tubing DOM tube, rod, cold finish, hot-rolled and stainless steel materials.
“We’re extremely excited about our expansion and being a part of Riverside and St. Clair County communities,” Coleman said
The company will purchase a 37-acre tract, along with two additional parcels. Plans are to construct corporate offices, and a 40,000-square-foot facility.
Wisener said Charity Steel will develop nine of the 37 acres for the first phase of construction.
“There are so many good things when you bring in a company like this,” Jessup said. “It’s such a good fit for us.”
The $1.2 million industrial access grant to develop infrastructure for the industrial park is starting to pay off, the mayor said. The city contributed around $110,000 toward the industrial access road.
“I know that’s a lot of money,” he said, but added that another industry (Harris Rebar) is also there and supports about 100 jobs.
Jessup said the development of the property increases the value of the property and will provide more taxes to the city in years to come.
“St. Clair County always welcomes new investments and quality jobs to our community,” said St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning. “We are happy to be able to work with the City of Riverside to encourage growth among our companies in St. Clair County.”
Jason Roberts, the assistant director for the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, asked the Riverside Council on Tuesday to approve a tax abatement for the company, so Charity Steel could move forward with the purchase and development of the land.
“It’s a good investment, and we recommend you approve the abatement,” he said.
The Riverside Council unanimously approved the abatement, and the city’s planning and zoning board approved the abatement at its meeting Wednesday. The abatement does not include education taxes, which the school systems will receive as normal.
Jessup said the tax abatement is in place for 10 years.
The council also authorized the mayor to sign the tax abatement agreement.
“It is our intentions to get started (on the development) rapidly,” Wisener said, adding that he hopes to start site work within weeks, “just as soon as we get all the paperwork done.”
Jessup said Charity Steel also is a great community partner.
According to the company’s website, the company is committed to giving a minimum of 10 percent of pre-tax profits to charities and nonprofit organizations.
“This is a great day for Riverside,” Jessup said.
Charity Steel has its operations in Calera but is leasing its facilities there.
“We are happy to welcome Charity Steel to St. Clair County,” Manning said. “Their investments will open doors for new opportunities for our citizens now and in the future.”