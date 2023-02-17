New sex abuse charges filed against Ragland man

A Ragland man indicted for sex abuse charges last year is facing another grand jury indictment for similar charges.
According to St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon, Gary Gentry, 66, was indicted this week on charges of first and second degree sexual abuse and booked into the St. Clair County jail in Ashville on a $45,000 bond.
Both offenses are felonies.
Gentry was released on bond approximately two hours following his arrest Wednesday morning.
“This is a brand-new indictment,” Harmon said. “Following the first one last year, another victim has come forward. The case was presented to the grand jury last week.”
Gentry is expected to be arraigned on the new charges March 30.
In February of 2022, Gentry, along with his wife, Susan Gentry, age 59 at the time, were both indicted of multiple charges of sexual abuse involving juveniles.
Both Gentry and his wife were released on these charges on separate $150,000 bonds.
This case has been set for March 13 in St. Clair County Circuit Court.