 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New sex abuse charges filed against Ragland man

Gary Gentry

Gary Gentry

A Ragland man indicted for sex abuse charges last year is facing another grand jury indictment for similar charges.

According to St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon, Gary Gentry, 66, was indicted this week on charges of first and second degree sexual abuse and booked into the St. Clair County jail in Ashville on a $45,000 bond.