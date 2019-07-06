ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A grand opening was held recently for a new RV Park at Greensport Marina.
David Evans said he and his wife, Stephanie, have been working on this for the past five years.
More than 100 people showed up for the celebration, which had a live band and plenty of food.
“We have a lot of time invested in this endeavor,” Evans said. “It’s very important to get it started.”
There are 32 lots available for campers and their RVs. Evans said there are plans to construct 16 more lots in the area of the first 32 and another 15 lots across the road.
Evans said he and his wife hope to add a wine and coffee shop and gas pumps sometime next year. He said offerings at the shop could include cheese and draft beer.
Evans said he lived in a trailer during the time he spent at Auburn University getting his degree.
“They went up $5 a month seems like every month on rent,” he said. “I got to thinking that a trailer park was the way to go. I was watching an RV show on television, and the average age of people with RVs is 48. Stephanie is the one who is managing this, so it really is her deal.”
The park has access to the backwater at Greensport Marina, where campers can enjoy the beautiful scenery, fishing, boating and swimming. A new pool has been built, and the facility includes a playground for kids, with a swing set among other things. A place has been prepared with sand for volleyball.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning and Commissioner Jeff Brown were on hand for the celebration.
“I’ve been coming to this area for over 40 years and have been well-acquainted with the Evans family,” Manning said. “I am so glad to see the progress that has been made here. It has been real aggressive for this community. The view with the water here is just so beautiful. I know people are going to enjoy this for years to come.”
Brent Jackson said his camper has been at Greensport Marina for more than a year. While some campers come for the weekend or a week, Jackson rents by the month.
“This is my spot right here,” he said. “My camper does not come in or out, and it is one of the closest to the water. We enjoy being down here more than we enjoy being at home. When it is summertime and it’s hot, we are here.”
