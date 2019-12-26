New restaurant brings slower pace to Lincoln clientele (with photos)

LINCOLN — The city has a new addition to its historic Old Town, Blue Eye Cafe.
The cafe is owned by Gabriel Hackney, 31, of Lincoln and opened on Dec. 7. It’s the first restaurant to come to Old Town since R&B BBQ closed a few years ago.
Hackney is originally from Birmingham, and moved to Lincoln four years ago. As he looked around town, he and his wife, Anna, began to notice it was missing something.
“There's just not a lot of places in Lincoln to sit down and hang out for awhile,” he said, adding that providing that space was the main idea behind Blue Eye Cafe. As much as it a restaurant, it is also just a place for people to go and have some coffee and relax.
To serve this need, the cafe has a specific way it’s run throughout the day. Hackney explains that the cafe serves breakfast starting at 6 a.m. and switches to lunch at 11 a.m.; then at 2 p.m the kitchen shuts down. Until 8 p.m., the cafe is just a coffee house with pastries and ice cream. Hackney said he just wants people to come by and talk, read or just sit down and think.
“Community is the whole reason,” he said.
This is also part of the reason Hackney chose Old Town as the location for the cafe. He notes that the historic district is near several parks and a fishing pavilion that make it ideal for spending time relaxing.
“I want people to sit down and spend time,” he said. “Time is everything.”
Hackney also said he would enjoy more life coming back to Old Town. He does warn, however, that anyone deciding to renovate those old buildings would have their work cut out for them. He said his own renovation took over a year.