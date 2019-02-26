TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The U.S. Postal Service honored the bicentennial of Alabama statehood Saturday with a postage stamp featuring a view that many people from this part of the state may recognize.
According to a press release from the postal service, “The Alabama Statehood Forever stamp features an existing photograph taken at sunset in Cheaha State Park. Alabama photographer Joe Miller shot the picture from the park’s Pulpit Rock Trail, and Pulpit Rock is visible in the foreground.”
The Talladega National Forest is clearly visible from the rock. “Greg Breeding designed the stamp with art director William Gicker,” according to the release.
State Rep. Steve Hurst (R-Munford) said he attended the unveiling ceremony in Huntsville, along with at least 80 other state legislators, including House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh.
“The speaker of the House called up (to the front) all of the representatives for the counties in Alabama when the first state constitution was ratified,” Hurst said. “The rest of the state was Indian lands. Then they called me, and all the representatives from Clay, Calhoun and the different counties that were part of the Creek lands. It was a symbolic thing, but I really learned a lot from it.”
Alabama was admitted as the 22nd state in the union on Dec. 14, 1819. The state has had numerous events and observances of the bicentennial over the past two years, including numerous traveling museum shows and lectures. Upcoming events in Talladega County include the unveiling of a historical marker in Sylacauga next month and the “Magic of Marble” festival in April.
The state has also uveiled the PastPort mobile device app that provides information about numerous historic sites throughout Alabama. PastPort sites in Talladega County include Kymulga Grist Mill and Covered Bridge in Alpine; DeSoto Caverns in Childersburg; The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega; Waldo Covered Bridge, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Warren Museum in Talladega; Jemison-Carnegie Heritage Hall in Talladega; and the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga, according to alabama200.org.