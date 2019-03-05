TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department welcomed its three newest officers, all of whom graduated from the police academy Feb. 26 in Montgomery.
City Manager Beth Cheeks and City Councilman David Street both attended the graduation ceremony, and Talladega police Chief Jason Busby gave the commencement speech.
Pictured above are TPD Training Coordinator Lt. J.T. Tomlin; graduates Cass Taylor, Bailey Vinson and Justin Gable; Busby; and TPD Accreditation Manager Sgt. Clifford Mize.
Cheeks told the the City Council on Monday the department will also be gaining five more new officers when the next academy class graduates in the spring.